YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was pulled from a pond in Yarmouth Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a man in Long Pond at 6:30 p.m. said the man was rushed to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

