Man throws himself off second-floor balcony after fleeing courtroom

(WHDH) — A handcuffed man in Utah jumped off a second-floor balcony Wednesday after abruptly bolting out of a courtroom.

Christopher Clay Rudd, 35, was making a court appearance for violating the terms of a mandated drug treatment program when he decided to make a run for it.

Rudd jumped over a railing and crashed to the floor near the courthouse entrance, where officers were waiting.

Rudd suffered a broken leg, broken pelvis and a fractured skull.

It’s not clear if Rudd was attempting to escape or trying to hurt himself, authorities said.

Rudd could face additional charges for the stunt.

