Man wanted for Florida car theft tracked down in NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A man wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Florida in November was tracked down by police in Salem, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Joseph Haynes, 30, whose last known address was in Tewksbury, is being processed on one fugitive of justice charge after police found him in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say an officer located the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Park View Inn at 9:47 a.m. on Sunday. The car was reported stolen in Florida in November.

Police found the suspect staying at the inn, located at 109 S. Broadway.

Haynes refused to identify himself or other occupants of the hotel room and a SWAT team was called to assist in the arrest.

Haynes faces several charges, as he is a person of interest in a shooting that took place earlier this month in Haverhill and the stolen vehicle was involved in a “lengthy and dangerous”high-speed chase in Massachusetts earlier this month.

