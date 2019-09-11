Man wanted in murder of Weymouth mother captured in Florida

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — A man wanted in connection with the 2017 murder of a 33-year-old Weymouth mother has been captured in Florida, authorities announced.

United States Marshals tracked Cornel Bell to a construction site in Dania Beach, where he was taken into custody following a brief pursuit on Wednesday morning, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

“Massachusetts State Police, both in the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the homicide detectives in the DA’s office, have been working tirelessly on finding Mr. Bell and bringing him into custody,” Morrissey said in a press release.

Bell was indicted in October 2017 on a homicide charge in the death of Michelle Clarke, who was found dead inside her Lake Street apartment months earlier on the evening of Aug. 19.

Authorities say state police and prosecutors are working with law enforcement in Florida to arrange Bell’s return to Massachusetts for arraignment in Norfolk Superior Court.

It’s not yet clear when Bell will be returned to the Bay State.

