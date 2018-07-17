Man who jumped on hood of school bus on Mass Pike appears in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who stopped in front of a school bus on the Mass Pike, got out of his vehicle, and jumped on the hood of a school bus faced a judge Tuesday.

Kevin Crowe, 42, of Dorchester, was arraigned in Newton District Court on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to use care in stopping, and a marked lanes violation.

Crowe wants to have his case reclassified under the Valor Act, which provides support to veterans.

His case was continued.

In May, state police said Crowe stopped in the middle travel lane, forcing the school bus traveling behind him to stop. Crowe proceeded to get out of his car and tried to gain access to the bus, only to be denied entry by the driver.

As the bus operator attempted to drive away, a video showed Crowe walk in front of the bus, jump up on the hood, and scream at the driver.

Crowe told police that he was worried because he could not see any children on the bus and that he was just “being a concerned citizen.”

The Registry of Motor Vehicles suspended Crowe’s license after the bizarre incident.

