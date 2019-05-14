Man wins $1M on Mass. lotto scratch ticket bought in Carver

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Middleboro man is the second $1 million prize winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Mine 50X” scratch ticket game.

Christopher Maher chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, less taxes.

He purchased his winning ticket at Quickeez Convenience on North Main Street in Carver. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

One $1 million prize is still available in the $5 instant game.

