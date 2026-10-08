NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man armed with a pistol was fatally shot at a security checkpoint Thursday inside a federal courthouse in Tennessee’s largest city, police said.

The man in his 40s was killed after he tried to fire his gun but failed, said Don Aaron, spokesperson for Metro Nashville Police.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back for updates. AP’s earlier story follows below.

One person was shot Thursday at the federal courthouse in Tennessee’s largest city, police said.

The shooting occurred at the courthouse in downtown Nashville, said Kris Mumford, a police spokesperson.

No other details about injuries or the shooter were released. The U.S. Marshals Service inside the courthouse had no immediate comment. TV stations said a library next door was closed as a result of the shooting.

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