STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A 53-year-old Vermont man is dead after colliding with an anchoring platform on a zipline at the Stowe Mountain Resort, police said.

Stowe Emergency Services were called to the resort about 3:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an injured male at the zipline.

The victim, Scott Lewis, of Stowe, collided with the platform that was holding the line. Lewis could not be revived, police said. He was working at the resort when the incident occurred, police said.

Stowe police said they were continuing to investigate, but preliminary indications are mechanical failure may be a factor.

