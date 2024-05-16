MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester daycare owner and three of her employees are facing charges after authorities found melatonin laced into children’s food without then children’s parents’ knowledge or consent, police announced.

Manchester police in a statement said Sally Dreckmann, 52; Traci Innie, 51; Kaitlin Filardo, 23; and Jessica Foster, 23, turned themselves in to authorities after a lengthy investigation.

Dreckmann, Innie, Filardo and Foster have since been charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

Manchester police said their investigation began in November of last year after detectives received a report “alleging unsafe practices going on in an in-home daycare at 316 Amory Street.”

Through their investigation, police said, officers determined the children’s food was being sprinkled with melatonin.

