Manchester, NH police searching for armed robbery suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who they say attempted to rob two convenience stores in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday evening.

Officers responding to a report of an attempted robbery at Mr. Market on Spruce Street about 6 p.m. spoke with an employee who said someone dressed in all black had just tried to rob the store but had been chased out by a customer, Manchester police said.

Minutes later, police received another call for an attempted robbery at the Maple Street Market, where a clerk said a man had just walked in, brandished a firearm, and then fled the store when he ducked behind the counter.

The suspect was dressed in all black and was wearing a black hoodie with white stripes on the arms.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

Sunday’s incidents came on the heels of two other robberies on Saturday.

Police arrested 34-year-old William Contoy in connection with a robbery at the Lake Avenue Food Mart.

About two hours later, a second robbery occurred at the nearby Shawn’s Corner Mart.

