WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Winter weather Thursday created some slick conditions, leading many school districts to cancel classes.

Snow fell steadily early Thursday afternoon and coated the ground in communities across Massachusetts. Both sleet and freezing rain came later in the afternoon.

Light, fluffy snow started slowly and then picked up in intensity in Andover.

“Well, [the roads] are a little scary, but I can handle it, you know? I’ve done this before. For now,” said Michael Zelandi, who was driving in the snow.

This week marks the 47th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78, which walloped New England with over 2 feet of snow.

“No Blizzard of ’78 today, but it’s still, you know, with the sleet, the rain, the snow — you don’t know,” Zelandi said.

Worcester expected about 3 inches of snow Thursday, and school officials told students to stay home for the day.

People in the area said the roads were slick.

In Lynn, a snow plow crashed into a home Thursday morning. Crews were called in to remove the truck.

On Wednesday in North Billerica, Joe Dogherty was getting his plow trucks ready to hit the ground, saying it is crucial for crews to get salt down on the road ahead of snow falling and ice starting to form.

“With the storms being in rapid procession, it’s kind of crunch time,” Dogherty said.

It was also crunch time for DPW workers across the state, who made sure they had everything they need to get the roads clear.

Brett Gonsalves, Stoneham’s director of public works, said his team has to respond differently since the storm is set to hit during the later morning commute.

“We’re now dealing with more people on the road,” he said. “It may take a little bit longer to get the salt down, any of that slush or that snow moved out of the way, because of that vehicle traffic.”

Worcester Public Schools canceled school ahead of the storm to keep buses off the slick streets.

Students were excited about a day off.

“I’m excited to stay home, sleep in and I’m sure the rest of my teammates are too cause they were all cheering in the locker room,” said high school sophomore Yareli Sanchez.

Concern about slippery roads brought many customers into Round’s True Value Hardware in Stoneham.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)