Marcus Smart donating gear, meals to healthcare workers on the front lines

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is treating hundreds of healthcare workers on the front lines to some meals.

Smart is teaming up with New England restaurants to provide meals to healthcare workers who are treating those diagnosed with coronavirus at local hospitals.

More than 400 meals will be sent to Boston Children’s Hospital, Tuft’s Floating Hospital for Children and Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

But that’s not all. Smart ‘s organization has teamed up with Puma to donate socks, sneakers and sandals to ICU staff at Hasbro.

One doctor said the donations are desperately needed, particularly socks since many on his staff wear clogs, sneakers and Crocks while in the hospital.

Smart, who himself was diagnosed with Covid-19, said it is all part of his mission to help those battling the virus.

He urges everyone to stay home and stay safe during the pandemic.

