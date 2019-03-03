Marion says farewell to 72-year-old firefighter who died after battling blaze

MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Marion said goodbye to a 72-year-old call firefighter who died Wednesday morning after helping extinguish a chimney fire.

Friends, family, and fellow firefighters gathered in Mattapoisett Sunday to honor Thomas Nye, who had been a firefighter since the 1970s.

The Vietnam War veteran died of a suspected heart attack less than a day after he helped to knock down a chimney fire.

Nye leaves behind a wife, two sons, five grandchildren, and a chief who will miss one of his most reliable firefighters.

“Tom was always available for us 24/7, 365 days a year,” Chief Brian Jackvony said. “He was an anchor for our Station 2. If Engine 2 was responding during the day, we knew that Tom had it.”

The Marion fire chief said Nye’s passing is classified as a line of duty death because of the strenuous call the day before.

