BOSTON (WHDH) - Senator Ed Markey and his Republican challenger John Deaton attended rallies on Election Eve joining other candidates from their parties.

Markey got on stage with Governor Maura Mealey in Boston to make his final pitch to voters.

“Heating, oil prices country are up,” Markey said. “Healthcare prices are up. Electricity prices are up. Food prices are up. And the anger of the voters in our country is up!”

He said he wants to lower costs for working families. Meanwhile, Deaton showed support for Republican candidate for governor Mike Minogue in Medford.

Like Minogue, Deaton hopes to unseat a Democratic incumbent, focusing his campaign on issues including healthcare costs and border security.

“We’re dead last in housing affordability, dead last in private sector job growth, we’re the most expensive state for childcare cost, the most expensive in the United States for electricity,” Deaton said.

Both candidates urged voters to get out to the polls.

“So let’s get out there, let’s do the job,” Markey said. “Let’s get the vote out!”

“If everyone shows up and votes who says that we need balance in Massachusetts,” Deaton said. “If they show up to vote everyone’s in for a big surprise.”

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