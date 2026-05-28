MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A strike of school bus drivers in Marlboro entered its second straight day Thursday.

The union representing the workers said talks over a new contract with transportation company NRT stalled, saying what NRT called its final offer does not provide affordable healthcare for employees.

Parents said the strike is disrupting the school day and affecting their children.

“I wish they could figure this out but we have to understand that we are running on hard times right now,” said parent Paul Sousa.

“It’s kind of the point of the strike to show how they deserve fair treatment and pay,” Marlboro High School graduate Mel Lothian. “It’s unfortunate that the kids get roped into it.”

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