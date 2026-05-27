MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - School bus drivers for the Marlboro Public Schools district went on strike Wednesday.

The union representing the drivers and monitors said it will impact all schools in the district, including the Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School.

Officials said negotiations with the bus company stalled over affordable healthcare.

Marlboro school leaders said, in a statement:

“We are hopeful NRT and the Teamsters will come to a speedy agreement. In the meantime, we are working to ensure there are minimal disruptions to our students and families. While they work out the details of their successor contract, our focus in Marlborough Public Schools remains steadfast on our students.”

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