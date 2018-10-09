Martha’s Vineyard man arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop uncovers loaded gun

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Martha’s Vineyard man is facing weapons charges after a loaded gun was found during a traffic stop Monday afternoon, police said.

A trooper who stopped a 2012 Mazda sedan for not having an inspection sticker on West Tisbury Road about 2 p.m. spoke with the driver, a 25-year-old Oak Bluffs woman, while the passenger, William J. Filene, 30, of Edgartown, opened the glove box, revealing a plastic bag full of ammunition, according to state police.

Although both the woman and Filene denied having a weapon in the vehicle, a Ruger LCP Auto handgun with a .380 caliber round in the chamber and a magazine holding six more rounds was found inside, state police said.

Filene was arrested on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

He was transported to Dukes County House of Correction to be booked.

The driver was ticketed for driving a motor vehicle without an inspection sticker.

