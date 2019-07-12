Mashpee police ask for help in search for missing Russian Tortoise

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mashpee police are turning to the public for help locating a missing Russian Tortoise that has been missing since Wednesday.

The tortoise went missing in the area of Winslow Farms.

It is important to note that it is a land-only turtle and will die if placed in water.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mashpee police at 508-539-1480.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)