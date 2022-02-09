BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley announced Wednesday that the statewide mask requirement for K-12 schools and licensed child care providers will be lifted at the end of the month.

DESE and the Department of Public Health will recommend students and faculty wear masks in certain scenarios consistent with DESE’s COVID protocol once the mandate is lifted on Feb. 28.

The Department of Early Education and Care is set to release additional guidance for child care programs next week.

“During the past two years, the impact of COVID-19 on children has caused a strain on their mental health, emotional well-being and academic success,” Riley said. “We are relieved to now be in a place where we can provide young people additional relief from COVID-19 restrictions so they can continue to return to normalcy in the classroom.”

The decision to lift the requirement was made in consultation with infectious disease physicians, the DPH, and other medical experts, according to DESE.

The Bay State has among the highest vaccination rates of young people and is a national leader in overall vaccination.

“With Massachusetts a national leader in vaccinating kids, combined with our robust testing programs, it is time to lift the mask mandate in schools and give students and staff a sense of normalcy after dealing with enormous challenges over the past two years,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We have all the tools to keep schools safe as we move into dealing with the next phase of managing COVID.”

With the lifting of the statewide mask requirement, school districts no longer need to request a waiver from DESE to remove masks in school buildings where 80 percent of staff and students are vaccinated.

Masking will be a community choice in schools across the Commonwealth, regardless of vaccination rates within a school; however, a school district could establish a local requirement, DESE said.

“In a state with one of the highest vaccine acceptance rates in the country, and the state with the second highest vaccination rates among 5- to 11-year-olds, we must navigate the careful transition into opening up our society while simultaneously employing public health mitigation strategies. We are moving from mask requirement to mask optional, and we want school districts to move along with the state by making it optional, while still creating supportive environments for students and staff who choose to wear a mask,” said Education Secretary James Peyser.

Several other states, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, have recently rescinded their school mask requirements.

The Bay State’s school testing programs will remain in place and masking continues to be required on all school buses.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)