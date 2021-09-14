BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has launched an investigation into a major data breach that compromised the personal information of more than 50 million current and former T-Mobile customers nationwide.

Healey says her office is working to determine whether the company had proper safeguards in place to protect consumer information and mobile device information.

Personally-identifying information of at least 13.1 million current customers and 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised after T-Mobile’s computer network was breached in July 2021, according to the wireless carrier.

The information breached included names, drivers’ license information, government identification numbers, Social Security numbers, addresses, and dates of birth. For some consumers, T-Mobile prepaid pins, phone numbers, International Mobile Equipment Identity numbers, and International Mobile Subscriber Identity numbers were also illegally accessed.

In response to the breach, T-Mobile is offering consumers various free theft protection services, including scam and account take-over protection for their cell phones.

T-Mobile has since directly notified the primary account holder of current T-Mobile accounts if a user of that account has been affected and the company has indicated that it is working to notify former and prospective customers if they have been affected.

Healey is now urging current or former customers to take steps to protect themselves from identity theft or fraud.

