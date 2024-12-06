BOSTON (WHDH) - This week’s Mass Appeal is coming in hot!

7’s Amaka Ubaka heads to South Boston, where a chef is dishing out more than just dumplings — they’re serving up a master class in flavor. It’s time to learn more about the Mei Mei Dumpling Factory, and how it’s gaining Mass Appeal.

“The word mei mei means little sister in Mandarin, it was actually my big brother’s idea to open a food truck, and when his two mei meis found out were very bossy, we’re very opinionated, we said we’re going to help you, and now I’m the owner of the business,” Mei Mei owner Irene Li told 7NEWS.

“Our food is really focused on what we grew up eating as multicultural American and Chinese kids,” she added.

And now you can learn how to create an Asian delicacy yourself.

“Making dumplings with people you love is one of those things that is a treasured memory for me, and if people didn’t grow up doing it, we want them to get to experience it here,” Lei said.

Amaka rolled up her sleeves and gave it a go, showing that this experience is food and fun all in one.

If you’d like to learn how to make dumplings, Mei Mei offers classes both in person and online. To book a ticket to one of her events, visit: https://meimeidumplings.com/blog/bipocmarket

Mei Mei is also hosting a BIPOC holiday market at their South Boston factory. The event runs Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8 from 12-6pm and will feature vendors and products from businesses that are Black-, Indigenous-, Latine- and Asian-owned.

More info here: https://meimeidumplings.com/blog/bipocmarket

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)