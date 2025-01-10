BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s a cool way to put boredom on ice…

Fun is just a stone’s throw away at the North End Curling Club.

Curling has been an Olympic tradition for more than 100 years, and the game itself dates back to the 1500s.

It’s definitely a team sport. One person slides a big stone on the ice and teammates use brushes to help it glide far enough to land in the target and earn points.

The most complicated part? The lingo.

You put a “rock” in the middle of the “house,” put your right foot in the “hack,” you hold the “stabilizer” with your left hand, and the “skip’s” responsible for the general strategy for the game.

It’s definitely a challenge, but this cool contest is worth a shot.

The North End Curling Club hosts Learn to Curl events about once a month. For the details, you can slide over to northendcurling.club.

