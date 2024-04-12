COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Nestled beside a babbling brook at the end of a long bumpy road in a wooded area in Cohasset, there’s a small shop that’s full of surprises.

Jennifer Mekler, affectionately known by customers as Mrs. M, keeps the Sugar Shack stocked with tempting treats.

“Right now we have a lot of spring candy,” she told 7NEWS during a recent visit. “It’s colorful and bright.”

The shack has everything for your sweet tooth, chocolate covered caramels, chocolate-covered Oreos, and sweet-sour critters.

The shack operates on the honor system, and customers can pay by Venmo or in person.

Learn more: https://mrsmeklersmercantile.com/pages/sugar-shack

