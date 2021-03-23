Mass. city to issue $100 fines to drivers of vehicles that make ‘unnecessary noise’

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in one Massachusetts city say they plan to start issuing $100 fines to drivers of vehicles that make “unnecessary noise.”

In a new ordinance, Leominster police warned residents, “No sound reproduction system operated within a motor vehicle in such a manner as to create unnecessary noise for any person other than the driver and passengers in said vehicle.”

The department noted in Facebook post that it will begin issuing warnings immediately “for the peace and safety of all.”

Police say repeat offenders will be slapped with a fine for an ordinance violation.

Anyone who would like to report a violation is urged to contact the Leominster Police Department’s non-emergency line at 978-534-7560.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)