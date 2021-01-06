BOSTON (WHDH) - Dentists across Massachusetts are calling on the state for answers about how they will be included in the vaccine distribution.

Dental teams are part of the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.

Massachusetts Dental Society President MaryJane Hanlon says they can set up their own system for vaccinating dentist offices but that they first need direction from the state.

“We can register as dentists to give vaccines; however, that doesn’t cover the COVID-19 vaccine, so there’s some misinformation out there with our colleagues that are trying to participate and they are signing up,” she said. “More clarity on what the plan is would be helpful for everybody.”

The Dental Society says it has sent a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker addressing the concerns but they have not yet heard back.

