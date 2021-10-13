BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts drivers rank among the worst in America, but our neighbors to the north in New Hampshire are the very best in the country, a new study has found.

Quote Wizard says it analyzed over 2 million insurance quotes to find out which states have the worst drivers in America and which have the best.

Drivers were evaluated on four factors to determine overall driving quality: Accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations.

Massachusetts checked in as the 16th worst driving state due to its high number of driving incidents.

Only drivers in Tennessee get into more accidents than drivers in the Bay State, the insurance company found.

New Hampshire is now home to the best drivers in the nation, jumping up sixteen places from their 2020 rank.

The Granite State is said to have low numbers of citations, speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs.

Drivers in Iowa were labeled as the worst.

