Mass. education officials report 191 students, 157 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Nov. 12 report results are:

District total student cases: There were 176 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

Andover-5

Attleboro-3

Auburn-3

Barnstable-6

Belmont-1

Berkley-1

Beverley-2

Billerica-2

Boxford-1

Braintree-1

Cambridge-1

Canton-1

Chicopee-5

Clinton-2

Dartmouth-2

Easton-1

Fall River-5

Falmouth-1

Foxborough-2

Georgetown-1

Grafton-2

Hanover-1

Hingham-2

Holyoke-1

Leominster-6

Lowell-2

Ludlow-2

Lunenburg-1

Lynn-1

Mansfield-1

Marshfield-3

Melrose-4

Middleborough-2

Milford-1

Milbury-1

Monson-2

Nahant-1

Nantucket-1

Newburyport-4

Norwell-1

Peabody-5

Randolph-3

Reading-3

Scituate-1

Shrewsbury-5

Southbridge-1

Stoneham-2

Sutton-1

Swansea-2

Tyngsborough-1

Walpole-2

Ware-1

Wayland-1

Westborough-1

West Bridgewater-1

Westport-1

Westwood-6

Weymouth-3

Wilmington-1

Woburn-12

Mystic Valley Regional Charter-1

Pioneer Charter School of Science-1

Acton-Boxborough-3

Ayer Shirley School District-1

Berlin-Boylston-2

Bridgewater-Raynham-4

Dighton-Rehoboth-1

Freetown-Lakeville-2

Gateway-1

Hampden-Wilbraham-4

Ralph C Mahar-1

Silver Lake-1

Somerset Berkley Regional School District-1

Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District-4

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical-2

Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical-1

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-1

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District-1

Greater Fall River Regional Vocational Technical-1

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-1

Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

South Shore Regional Vocational Technical-1

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-2

District total staff cases: There were 131 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

Agawam-1

Andover-1

Ashland-2

Auburn-1

Barnstable-1

Beverly-3

Billerica-2

Boston-7

Brockton-3

Burlington-1

Cambridge-3

Chelsea-1

Chicopee-1

Clinton-1

Concord-1

Dedham-1

East Bridgewater-1

Everett-2

Fall River-3

Framingham-1

Franklin-2

Granby-1

Hanover-2

Holbrook-1

Holyoke-2

Leominster-1

Lexington-1

Ludlow-1

Lynn-2

Malden-1

Mansfield-4

Marblehead-1

Marshfield-1

Medford-2

Medway-5

Melrose-2

Milford-1

North Adams-1

North Attleborough-1

North Reading-1

Peabody-2

Pittsfield-2

Quincy-5

Randolph-1

Reading-1

Salem-1

Scituate-1

Seekonk-1

Shrewsbury-1

Somerset-1

Southbridge-1

Stoughton-2

Sutton-2

Swampscott-1

Ware-1

Wellesley-2

West Bridgewater-2

Westfield-1

Westwood-1

Weymouth-2

Worcester-1

Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public-5

Sturgis Charter Public-1

Acton-Boxborough-2

Hoosac Valley Regional-1

Berlin-Boylston-1

Bridgewater-Raynham-3

Concord-Carlisle-1

Dighton-Rehoboth-1

Freetown-Lakeville-1

Hamilton-Wenham-1

Masconomet-1

Nashoba-1

North Middlesex-1

Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District-1

Tantasqua-1

Whitman-Hanson-1

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-1

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District-2

Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical-1

Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-1

Education collaborative student cases: 6 student with a positive case between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

EDCO Collaborative-1

LABBB Collaborative-2

SEEM Collaborative-3

Education collaborative staff cases: 4 staffers with building access between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

Cape Cod Collaborative-1

South Coast Educational Collaborative-1

Keystone Educational Collaborative-1

Northshore Education Consortium-1

Approved special education school student cases: 9 students with positive cases between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

Walker Beacon School-1

New England Center for Children School-3

League School-1

Gifford School-1

Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-3

Approved special education school staff cases: 22 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

JRI Granite Academy School-1

Clarke School East-1

Fall River Deaconess Home School-3

Crystal Springs School-1

The Center School-1

Hillcrest Educational Centers School-1

May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities-1

New England Center for Children School-4

Perkins School for Blind-6

Nashoba Learning Group-1

Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-2

Statewide total: 191 students, 157 staff members.

CLICK HERE to view the full report.

