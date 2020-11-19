Mass. education officials report 398 students, 254 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Nov. 12 report results are:

District total student cases: There were 388 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18.

Amesbury-2

Andover-5

Arlington-1

Ashland-1

Attleboro-7

Auburn-2

Avon-1

Barnstable-7

Bellingham-8

Beverly-5

Billerica-1

Braintree-9

Brimfield-1

Burlington-2

Cambridge-1

Chelmsford-1

Chelsea-1

Chicopee-1

Concord-3

Danvers-1

Dartmouth-1

Dracut-1

East Longmeadow-1

Easton-1

Everett-3

Fairhaven-2

Fall River-4

Foxborough-7

Franklin-4

Georgetown-1

Gloucester-3

Grafton-4

Hanover-1

Hatfield-1

Haverhill-4

Hopedale-1

Hull-1

Leominster-11

Littleton-2

Lowell-2

Ludlow-3

Lunenburg-6

Lynnfield-2

Mansfield-1

Marlborough-1

Mansfield-2

Mattapoisett-4

Maynard-1

Medfield-1

Medford-3

Medway-4

Melrose-2

Methuen-12

Milford-3

Millbury-1

Miltion-14

Needham-3

New Bedford-2

North Adams-1

North Andover-2

North Attleborough-1

North Reading-1

Norwell-1

Peabody-1

Pittsfield-3

Plymouth-1

Quincy-7

Randolph

Reading-1

Salem-2

Scituate-9

Seekonk-3

Sharon-2

Shrewsbury-4

Somerset-1

Southborourgh-1

Soutbridge-1

Stoneham-4

Stoughton-1

Sunderland-1

Swansea-13

Taunton-12

Tewksbury-4

Tynsgsborough-2

Uxbridge-3

Wakefield-15

Walpole-3

Waltham-3

Watertown-3

Wellesley-3

Westborough-2

West Boylston-1

Westfield-1

Westport-1

Westwood-1

Weymouth-1

Whately-1

Wilmington-2

Winchester-3

Woburn-12

Worthington-1

Christa McAuliffe Charter Public-1

Innovation Academy Charter-2

Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public-1

Sturgis Charter Public-1

Hampden Charter School of Science East-1

Acton-Boxborough-7

Hoosac Valley Regional-3

Ayer Shirley School District-2

Berkshire Hills-1

Blackstone-Millville-1

Central Berkshire-2

Dennis-Yarmouth-2

Dighton-Rehoboth-1

Freetown-Lakeville-1

Frontier-2

Gateway-1

Hamilton-Wenham-1

Hampden-Wilbraham-2

King Philip-2

Mendon-Upton-1

Nashoba-3

Northboro-Southboro-1

North Middlesex-1

Old Rochester-1

Pentucket-1

Somerset Berkley Regional School District-2

Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District-1

Tantasqua-2

Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical-2

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-2

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District-3

Greater Fall River Regional Vocational Technical-2

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-2

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical-1

Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational Technical-3

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical-1

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical-1

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical-1

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-3

Bristol County Agricultural-1



District total staff cases: There were 238 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18.

Agawam-1

Amesbury-1

Andover-2

Ashland-1

Attleboro-6

Auburn-2

Barnstable-1

Bellingham-1

Beverly-2

Boston-2

Braintree-3

Brockton-3

Brookline-1

Burlington-1

Cambridge-2

Chelsea-3

Chicopee-4

Dracut-1

East Bridgewater-1

East Longmeadow-1

Easton-2

Everett-1

Fall River-2

Fitchburg-3

Framingham-2

Gloucester-2

Grafton-1

Haverhill-3

Holyoke-2

Lawrence-1

Leminster-2

Lowell-2

Ludlow-1

Lunenburg-1

Lynn-11

Mansfield-2

Marion-2

Marshfield-2

Medford-1

Melrose-1

Methuen-7

Middleton-1

Millbury-2

Milton-1

Natick-1

Needham-2

New Bedford-6

Newton-2

Norfolk-1

North Adams-3

North Andover-1

North Attleborough-3

Northbridge-3

Peabody-4

Pittsfield-3

Quincy-4

Revere-5

Salem-1

Saugus-1

Seekonk-2

Sharon-1

Shrewsbury-2

Somerset-1

Southbridge-1

Stoneham-1

Stoughton-1

Sutton-1

Swansea-1

Tewksbury-1

Topsfield-1

Tynsgsborough-1

Uxbridge-3

Wakefield-3

Waltham-5

Ware-1

Wayland-1

Webster-2

Wellesley-7

West Boylston-2

West Bridgewater-1

Westfield-1

Westford-2

Westwood-5

Wilmington-1

Winchester-1

Winthrop-1

Woburn-2

Worcester-9

Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public-3

Benjamin Franklin Classical Charter Public-1

Lowell Community Charter Public-1

River Valley Charter-1

Hoosac Valley Regional-1

Blackstone-Millville-1

Central Berkshire-1

Dighton-Rehoboth-1

Dover-Sherborn-1

Freetown-Lakeville-1

Gill-Montague-1

Hampden-Wilbraham-1

Hampshire-1

Masconomet-1

Nashoba-1

Northboro-Southboro-1

Old Rochester-2

Silver Lake-2

Somerset Berkley Regional School District-1

Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District-1

Triton-1

Wachusett-3

Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical-2

Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical-1

Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical-2

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-3

Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical-1

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical-1

Baystate Academy Charter Public School-4

Education collaborative student cases: 6 student with a positive case between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18.

Bi-County Collaborative-1

South Coast Educational Collaborative-1

LABBB Collaborative-1

Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative-1

Valley Collaborative-2

Education collaborative staff cases: 6 staffers with building access between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18.

Bi-County Collaborative-1

C.A.S.E. Concord Area SPED Collaborative-1

Central Massachusetts SPED Collaborative-2

Valley Collaborative-2

Approved special education school student cases: 4 students with positive cases between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18.

Seven Hills School-1

New Directions School-1

Clarke School for the Deaf Northampton-1

New England Center for Children School-1

Approved special education school staff cases: 10 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18.

Dearborn Academy School-1

Hopeful Journeys Educational Center School-1

Children’s Center for Communication School-4

Judge Rotenberg School-1

Amego School-2

Nashoba Learning Group-1

Statewide total: 398 students, 254 staff members.

CLICK HERE to view the full report.

