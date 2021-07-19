GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts fisherman recently caught an extremely rare blue lobster.

A lobsterman at Captain Joe and Sons nabbed the crustacean, brought it in for photographing, and then released back into the ocean, a post on the Gloucester fish market’s Facebook page said.

The chances of finding a blue lobster are about one in two million, according to the New England Aquarium.

