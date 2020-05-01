Mass. Gaming Commission extends casino closures to May 18

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s three casinos will remain closed until May 18 when the stay at home advisory expires, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced on Friday.

The Commission’s 5-member board voted unanimously to extend the closure of the Encore Boston Harbor, MGH Springfield and Plainridge Park casinos temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commission said the decision was made to match the governor’s mandate on nonessential businesses.

VOTE: In keeping with the latest mandate issued by the state, the Commission voted unanimously 5-0 via roll call to extend temporary closures of the state’s three casino properties until May 18. Video from today's meeting can be found here: https://t.co/7cv1HgVXx9 pic.twitter.com/tR4fdZjrNM — MA Gaming Commission (@MassGamingComm) May 1, 2020

