BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass. General Brigham will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to come into work once the Food and Drug Administration grants non-emergency approval to one of the three shots that are currently being administered on an emergency basis.

“Based on the research, data and trends, we have made the decision that we will require that all Mass General Brigham employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 once the FDA has granted approval of one of the three vaccines. We will inform you of specific dates as soon as available,” Anne Klibanski, chief of the neuroendocrine unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, wrote in a letter to her colleagues. “This step to require the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment is consistent with our approach to the flu vaccine requirement implemented in 2018.”

Employees who will be subject to the requirement include those who work at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, HealthCare at Home, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Mass Eye and Ear, and the MGH Institute of Health Professions.

“In taking this action to require employee COVID-19 vaccinations to protect our patients, our families and each other, Mass General Brigham joins many other leading healthcare systems across the country,” Klibanski added. “It is imperative that we – as a community of caregivers – ensure that our patients are being cared for in the safest clinical environment possible.”

Klibanski noted that employees will be able to request exemption for medical and religious reasons, as well as those who are pregnant or who intend to become pregnant.

