Mass. health officials announce 795 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.3 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 795 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 652,535 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 19,125 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.32 percent, falling from the 1.39 percentage that was reported on Friday.

A total of 8 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,324 statewide.

A total of 441 people are currently hospitalized and 128 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.3 percent of the 7,907,220 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,884,727 state residents are fully vaccinated.

