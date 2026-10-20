BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts House Committee on Ways and Means left out Governor Maura Healey’s plan to give residents a two-month break from high gas prices from their proposed $2.35 billion budget, to the dismay of supporters of the popular proposal.

Healey says people need relief from high gas prices, which she maintains are caused by the United States war with Iran.

In a statement, a Spokesperson for Healey wrote, “Governor Healey’s gas tax suspension would give badly needed relief to Massachusetts residents struggling with the high cost of gas because of President Trump’s war, while making sure savings are passed down to drivers and protecting critical funding for transportation projects. The Governor is going to continue to push for this relief for people and remains committed to working with the Legislature to get it done.”

7NEWS reached out to a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means for comment, but was told they were busy and could not speak about the matter.

“…we remain opposed to pausing the gas tax, as it would limit our ability to fund critical infrastructure projects while doing little to alleviate costs for residents given that savings may not be passed on to customers…” Massachusetts Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano and Massachusetts House Committee on Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz said in a joint statement.

Some residents and business owners say they were looking forward to Healey’s plan to help them save money at the gas pump. One man who hauls food out to businesses in Springfield said gas is a major expense for him.

“Every single day when I have to come here to put it in my tank, it’s over $200,” said Julio Lantigua, who operates a trucking business.

Another handyman said he traded in his Ford F-150 for a more fuel efficient model to lower his costs, and was in support of the state gas tax holiday.

“We need help somewhere, right?” said Jeff Day. “We can’t get it from the federal, so, you know, maybe the state.”

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Mike Minogue, who says he originally came up with the gas tax relief plan, says, as governor, he wants to eliminate the tax completely.

In a statement, he told 7NEWS, “As predicted, this was a political stunt, pure and simple. It’s a sad game to play with hard-working Massachusetts families who are looking for meaningful relief. Families can’t pay their bills with Maura Healey’s news conferences and press releases that are just for show.

As governor, I’ll suspend the gas tax anytime gas prices rise above $4.00/gallon. And I’ll work to eliminate the gas tax completely, offsetting the revenue by rooting out waste, fraud and corruption. Massachusetts can’t afford four more years of ‘solutions’ that are nothing more than an election-season show.”

The Massachusetts House is set to debate and vote on the supplemental budget Wednesday, and it will then go to the Senate.

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