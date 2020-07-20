Mass. House unveils sweeping police reform bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives released their sweeping police reform bill overnight.

The bill calls for creating a Standards & Training Commission, developing a certification process for officers, the removal of some legal protections, and banning chokeholds.

The bill comes after the Senate passed a far-reaching reform of policing last week that would ban chokeholds, limit the use of tear gas, license all law enforcement officers and train them in the history of racism.

