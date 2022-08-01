BOSTON (WHDH) - Talks among state legislators that stretched until near sunrise yielded one of the last sports betting laws on the books on the East Coast.

Though the governor has yet to sign the bill, he has been vocal about his support for the issue in the past.

The House and Senate were locked at odds over whether to legalize collegiate sports betting. The two branches compromised, allowing college betting, but not on in-state schools unless they’re in a tournament like March Madness. The tax rate will be 15% for wagers placed in person and 20% for online bets. These are paid by the company taking the bets, not the betters themselves.

Bay Staters will probably be able to cast their bets sometime during the NFL season but likely not by week one as lawmakers work out the rules.

