BOSTON (WHDH) - The state Senate is set to discuss a bill that would legalize sports betting in Massachusetts, which Gov. Charlie Baker has been pushing for.

The bill has some differences from one that the House of Representatives passed over the summer, barring betting on college sports and using credit cards to make bets. It also establishes two categories of gaming licenses — one that allows existing casinos to take bets at their locations or over apps, and one permitting up to six other operators to take in-person and mobile bets.

Baker said other New England states like Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island have legalized sports betting and he called for the Senate to take action.

“We now have sports betting all around us, I think this is one of those things that we should try and get done by the end of the year and I’m glad the senate is taking it up,” Baker said.

