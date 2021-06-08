SHELBURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was fatally struck as she walked along Route 2 on Monday morning, officials announced Tuesday.

The 51-year-old Northampton man, whose name has not been release, is slated to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on charges in the death of a 45-year old woman from Shelburne Falls, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The woman was said to be walking along the highway in Shelburne around 6:30 a.m. when she was struck.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

