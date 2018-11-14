Mass. man wanted on child rape charges captured in New Jersey

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man who was wanted on a slew of violent charges in connection with an alleged assault on a child in Boston earlier this month has been captured in New Jersey, officials said.

Bayonne police officers nabbed 30-year-old Edwin Fantauzzi on Wednesday after investigators learned he was lurking in the area, according to the Boston Police Department.

The Lawrence native is facing charges including assault with intent to rape a child under 16, aggravating kidnapping, enticement of a child, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the area of 10 Hammond St. on Saturday, Nov. 3, police said.

Fantauzzi is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility as a fugitive from justice while he awaits extradition based on a warrant out of Roxbury District Court.

Police did not release any additional details on the alleged crime.

