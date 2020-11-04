Mass. officials appeal for peaceful demonstrations as Americans anxiously await results of presidential election

BOSTON (WHDH) – As Americans anxiously await the results of the 2020 presidential election, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are asking the public to exercise their First Amendment right peacefully and for all candidates to come together for the greater good of the country.

Baker and Polito released a joint statement Tuesday that read,:

“The United States of America depends on every American having the freedom to cast their vote and for every vote to be counted. Every American, regardless of political affiliation, especially the President and every candidate on the ballot, should be united in supporting this process. Regardless of who wins this election, the challenges facing the Commonwealth and the nation remain: defeating the pandemic, rebuilding the economy, and supporting those who need help in these difficult days. When the results are finally determined, we are hopeful that all candidates, especially the two running for the most powerful office in the world, set aside partisanship to improve the lives of all Americans. While many anxiously await the results of this critically important election everyone must exercise their First Amendment right peacefully if they choose to do so, and we ask everyone to be respectful of one another.”

The results are in for a number of major Massachusetts races and it appears to have been a record-breaker with more than 3.6 million votes cast.

Sixty-three percent of registered voters in Boston cast a ballot, according to Mayor Martin J. Walsh. But, the race for president remains too close to call in some states and Trump is demanding election officials stop counting.

“The idea that you’d disqualify the rights of voters simply because you’re ahead is unacceptable and un-American and criminal because these people have the right to vote, they have voted and they need to be counted,” Mass. Secretary of State Bill Galvin said.

On Wednesday, Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross echoed the Baker administration’s appeal for peaceful demonstrations, regardless of who wins the election.

“We need your eyes and ears. If you see something, say something,” Gross said. “We have to plan for worst-case scenario to best-case scenario, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Gross noted that local and state police are on standby should any issues arise.

With no set winner, voters who were already anxious said their nerves are frayed.

Many businesses across the city opted to board up their windows as a precaution.

“We know it’s a contentious election and people will voice their opinions. But when you voice your first amendment right, do so with the voice of logic, not the ignorance of destruction,” Gross said.

So far, it is unclear when a winner will officially be declared and leaders are urging communities to let the process play out.

“Elections are adversarial proceedings but counting ballots shouldn’t be,” Galvin said. “It should be about the rights for citizens to have their voices heard, no matter what they say.”

