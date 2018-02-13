Mass Pike reopened in Framingham after multi-vehicle crash involving State Police cruiser

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a state police cruiser Tuesday morning closed a section of the Mass Pike in Framingham.

The chain-reaction crash began when police said the driver of a box truck rear-ended a pickup truck. The pickup was split in half by the impact and caught fire.

All lanes were closed on I-90 eastbound near Exit 12 for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene. They have since been reopened.

The trooper involved reportedly suffered minor injuries and at least one person suffered serious injuries. Six people, in total, were taken to the hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)