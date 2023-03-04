ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Massachusetts communities were digging out Saturday afternoon after a winter storm moved through the area and dumped up to 8 inches of snow in some areas.

In Andover, which got about 5 inches, residents were out making the best of clearing snow from their cars, sidewalks, and driveways.

Motorists said local roads were safe to travel after highway crews worked overnight to clear the snow.

