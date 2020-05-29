Mass. residents who receive SNAP benefits can purchase groceries online with EBT cards through Amazon, Walmart

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito Administration announced Friday that Massachusetts residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can purchase groceries online with electronic benefit transfer cards through Amazon and Walmart.

SNAP-eligible foods, including fresh produce, frozen foods, dairy and eggs, plant seeds, and more, that are bought online can be delivered to Amazon and some Walmart locations. Several Walmart locations also offer curbside pickup.

The change will help families facing food insecurity during the pandemic by expanding safer grocery options, said COVID-19 Command Center Director and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

“The Administration has been working to use all tools available to address food insecurity exacerbated by this public health crisis,” she said in a statement. “SNAP is one of the best tools available to fight hunger, putting money directly into the hands of our residence and local economy. This innovative option enables families across the Commonwealth to purchase food directly and safely.”

Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Amy Kershaw added, “As the economic impact of the public health crisis continues, applications for SNAP benefits have increased upwards of 400%. Throughout the crisis, the Department of Transitional Assistance has continued its work to help meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable families, and with the launch of this new online purchasing option, we are seeing further equity brought to food purchasing options in Massachusetts.”

The Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) says they worked closely with the state’s EBT vendor, Conduent, as well as Amazon and Walmart, to implement the program as quickly as possible.

“Amazon remains committed to making food accessible through online shopping, offering all customers access to low prices, selection, and convenience,” said Kristina Herrmann, Director of Underserved Populations at Amazon. “This is especially important as millions of Americans are being encouraged to continue practicing physical distancing. We continue to work closely with state officials and the USDA as the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot grows to expand our capabilities in supporting under-served customers.”

“We continue to be excited to be part of the USDA’s pilot program and to be able to make our Pickup and Delivery services available to more and more people, regardless of their payment method. Now more than ever, customers are relying on our pickup and delivery services to give them access to quality, fresh groceries, and we believe that shouldn’t be dictated by how you pay,” said Molly Blakeman, Director of National Media Relations at Walmart.

SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay delivery and other fees.

