Mass. RMV extends grace period for expired inspection stickers

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday extended the grace period for certain expired inspection stickers through the end of May due to a nationwide system issue.

The RMV is still dealing with a malware attack on their vehicle inspection vendor, Applus Technologies, that will prevent vehicles from being inspected until further notice.

Applus said this was a nationwide system issue that they are working to resolve.

Safety and emissions inspection services have not been possible since March 30.

The RMV has implemented the following changes as a result of the ongoing issue:

Motor vehicles with expired inspection stickers from March 2021 (“3” sticker on windshield) and April 2021 (“4” sticker on windshield) are extended until May 31, 2021, to obtain an inspection.

Newly purchased vehicles registered on or after Tuesday, March 23, 2021, should be granted until April 30, 2021, to obtain an inspection. Newly purchased vehicles must typically be inspected within seven (7) days of registration.

Customers who recently had an inspection rejection and are in the 60-day free retest window will be afforded one extra day for each day Applus’s system remains unavailable but should plan to facilitate their inspection as soon as possible once the system is restored and stations are online.

Applus has indicated that it hopes to have its systems operating in Massachusetts by April 17.

The RMV has notified law enforcement and is asking for their cooperation in using their discretion and to not cite those with an expired sticker.

