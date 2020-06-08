Mass. RMV now open for learner’s permit exams

7NEWS has learned that starting Wednesday, those who turned 16 in March or April, can take their learner’s permit exam in Massachusetts.

“I’m nervous, as I think any dad would be, giving the keys to your kid and getting behind the wheel,” says Bob Mallock.

Besides dad’s nerves, there was a big stop sign in front of Ashley Mallock’s journey to get her learner’s permit.

“I was really excited for a while because it was like, I did the driver’s ed and after that, I was like I need to get my permit, I want to start driving,” says Ashley Mallock.

The day she turned 16 was the day the Registry of Motor Vehicles closed offices due to COVID.

“She was really looking forward to that, she had it all figured out and then they throw us this curveball. Just terrible, my heart broke for her,” says Bob.

HOW TO APPLY:

7NEWS has learned that for now, the exam is only being given to anyone who turned 16 in March or April, like Ashley, to accommodate demand.

The RMV says people must first go online and fill out an application.

After an in-person meeting at the RMV, applicants will get to be able to take an online test.

“I know on roads is how you learn and you are really just like learning for the test and I want to learn and study hard,” says Ashley.

Ashley is just ready to get on the road.

The RMV does not know when road tests for driver licenses will start back up, they say they are still working with the state. The hope is to have tests start back up during some part of phase 2 of Re-opening Massachusetts, which began Monday, June 8th.

