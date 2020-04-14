Mass. SJC: Man awaiting murder trial can remain free amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — A man with cancer awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge can remain free amid the coronavirus pandemic, a judge on Massachusetts’ highest court ruled Tuesday.

William James Utley was released from jail after his attorney argued his health condition makes him more susceptible to the virus. He is under home confinement with a GPS monitor.

Utley is accused of stabbing a man during a bar fight in 2018.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins had asked the Supreme Judicial Court to order that Utley be returned to jail, calling him a danger to the community.

Justice Elspeth Cypher denied that request, saying Utley faces a “high risk of critical illness or death” if he gets the virus.

“I stand proudly by my team’s extraordinary effort to address threats to the safety of our communities in Suffolk County. Yesterday’s ruling is disappointing as Mr. Utley had a lengthy default record. But more concerning is that a Suffolk County grand jury had recently returned an indictment against Mr. Utley for a murder he committed while out on $8,500 bail and GPS monitoring,” Rollins said in a statement.

Rollins added, “I will always fight for the safety of the people of Suffolk County and sincerely hope that Mr. Utley causes no further harm to our community. My office now returns to the hard work of honoring and serving the real victims in this case, Mr. Anthony Young and his family. We have Mr. Utley’s three felony trials to prepare for. Suffolk County deserves no less.”

