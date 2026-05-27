BOSTON (WHDH) - With nearly two weeks to go until the World Cup comes to Massachusetts, businesses in the state are gearing up for a busy summer. To capitalize on the tourism, one state representative introduced a bill that would allow restaurants and bars to stay open later during that time.

Representative Carole Fiola introduced the legislation that would allow local communities to keep bars and restaurants open one hour later than usual this summer. The law would authorize city and town officials to allow the serving of drinks for “…one additional hour beyond the time set forth in the establishment’s license, but not to exceed 3:00 a.m. for the period of June 1, 2026 until August 31, 2026 subject to any applicable local rules or regulations and any conditions placed upon their license.”

During that time, the bill would also allow cities and towns to designate areas where public alcohol consumption is permitted.

The owner of a popular bar in downtown Boston said he welcomes the idea.

“I’m an Irish man, so if I said no to that there would be something wrong,” said Oran McGonagle, Owner of The Dubliner. “I think with the Europeans coming, it’s really going to work for them. That’s something very normal to use over there. So giving us an extra hour? I love it and I’ll work on that.”

The Co-owner of Hennessy’s, also located near City Hall Plaza, where FIFA’s fan festival will be held, agrees. She said she’s expecting a busy summer with all of the events planned in the city.

“We couldn’t be more excited with the business that’s coming, with the World Cup, the tall ships, the 250-year anniversary for America, so we’re just really excited,” said Noelle Somers, Co-owner of Hennessy’s.

Some soccer fans are also on board with the bill, ready to cheer on their favorite teams in a lively atmosphere.

“That would be nice,” said Jibsam Pierre, a fan of Team Haiti. “Our Haitians, we know how to party.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Fiola’s bill has the support of the city.

“We want all of that economic activity to go right back to our local businesses,” Wu said. “So Boston would certainly be in support of having the ability to do that, and do that in a targeted way. We have been preparing for this and would love to see this legislation pass.”

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn told 7NEWS he is likely to oppose the bill, citing concerns about driving under the influence.

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