BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman is taking to TikTok in the hopes of finding a person living in England who wants to swap homes for the holidays.

Grace Gagnon, of Boston, was inspired to swap homes with someone after watching “The Holiday” for the first time earlier this year.

The movie follows the story of two women, one in the U.S. and one in England, who swap houses for free during the holiday season.

“I took to TikTok on Tuesday night just kind of making a joke about “The Holiday” movie,” Gagnon said.

When Gangon woke up on Wednesday morning, her TikTok video had already garnered 200,000 likes.

“My inbox was flooded, I have literally thousands of comments, millions of views, my Instagram is blowing up with serious offers. So it’s not a joke anymore,” Gagnon said.

The Massachusetts woman has been sifting through hundreds of messages in an attempt to find the perfect fit and person to switch with.

“My intentions with this is just to have a good time, meet new people, and see a part of the world that I haven’t seen yet,” she said.

Gagnon said she hopes to make the swap happen within the next month and is hoping to swap homes with someone living in Europe.

