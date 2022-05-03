NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a $1 million prize on an instant ticket game.

Damaria Diaz, of New Bedford, opted to receive her “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

She purchased her winning ticket at Marty’s Gas & Go on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox