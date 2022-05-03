NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a $1 million prize on an instant ticket game.

Damaria Diaz, of New Bedford, opted to receive her “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

She purchased her winning ticket at Marty’s Gas & Go on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

