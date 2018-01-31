Massachusetts Gaming Commission: We weren’t told of $7.5M Wynn settlement

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — A Massachusetts Gaming Commission investigator says information about a $7.5 million settlement was kept from Massachusetts officials when they were reviewing the suitability of casino magnate Steve Wynn in 2013 as his company sought a casino license in the state.

Karen Wells made the statement Wednesday as the commission opened its investigation into a report by The Wall Street Journal that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston, has denied the allegations.

Commission Chairman Stephen Crosby said that any decision, including possibly revoking the license, will be based on facts gleaned during the commission’s ongoing probe.

“We are in the midst of finding out whether we were told everything we were supposed to be told,” Crosby said. “The process is in place to find that out and we will.”

Gambling regulators in Nevada said Tuesday they are also investigating Wynn.

