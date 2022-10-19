BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has been crowned the third most stressed state in the country, according to a new study by The Diamond Rehab.

The study analyzed Google Trends data for stress-related terms to find these results. Categories included searches for “stress,” “psychological stress,” “anxiety,” “depression,” “exhausted” and “occupational burnout.”

The top three most stressed states were all in New England, with Connecticut taking the top spot, Vermont taking the second, and Massachusetts in third. Rounding out the top 10 were Utah, West Virginia, Washington, Alaska, Rhode Island, Oklahoma and Maryland.

The Bay State received a total “stress score” of 84.33, less than a point away from the number one spot. They tied for the highest score for searches for “psychological stress,” along with Connecticut and Oklahoma, at 95. Massachusetts also received a high score for “depression” searches, with a score of 90. Utah topped that list with a score of 100.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)